Legal service camps on ‘Ageing with Dignity’ held

June 22, 2019 |

District Legal Services Authority Kulgam (DLSA), in collaboration with the Education Department Kulgam today organised Legal service awareness programmes in various educational intuitions in the district on “Ageing with Dignity and strengthening the intergenerational bond”.

In the programmes the retained lawyers and panel lawyers gave a historical account of the Legal Service Authority in the state as well as the country and provided the awareness to the students regarding the topic “Ageing with Dignity and strengthening the intergenerational bond,” and laws related to it.

During the programme painting and slogan writing competition were also held in which students from different educational zones participated. Later prizes and medals were distributed among the participants.

The programmes were held at Government Boys Higher secondary school Kulgam, Government girls Higher secondary school Kulgam, Government Higher secondary school D H Pora, Devsar, Nihama, and D.K.Marg.

