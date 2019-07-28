Legal scam: Court rejects grant of anticipatory bail applicant

July 28, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The Court of Principal Sessions Judge Anantnag has rejected the anticipatory bail application of one, Pankaj Jain of New Delhi, who along with a Kolkata resident are involved in extorting high profile businessmen of the country by instituting fake complaints against them in different courts of Anantnag and Kulgam.

The Court of Khalil Ahmad Choudry after perusing the records remarked that it transpires that accused is involved in a serious offence involving the flow of huge amount of money which if let go unchecked would be detrimental to the whole economic system of the country.

The police report submitted by prosecution before the court states that SHO police station Anantnag received a complaint letter from Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir, stating that an office under the name of Host and Finance is being allegedly run at KP Road Anantnag by Ajay Kumar Agarwal of Kolkata, involved in instituting fake complaints in different courts of Anantnag and Kulgam against some persons residing outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The said person has established an office and exploits his employees as a front for filling these false complaints,” the letter reads.

It states that the accused Ajay Kumar was obtaining non-bailable warrants and was later using them for extracting money from his 'targets'.

On the basis of complaint letter, a case was registered against the accused under section 420, 467, 468 PRC at police station Anantnag and SIT was constituted to probe the matter.

The police report reveals that statements of two witnesses alleged to have been working for Ajay Agarwal, namely Lubna Bashir D/o Bashir Ahmad Malik R/o Naiebasti Anantnag and Tajamul Islam S/o Mohammad Shoban Kumar R/o Brakpara under Section 164-A CrPC were also recorded.

The witnesses have stated that Ajay Agarwal was getting false complaints submitted in various courts in their name whereupon accused Ajay Kumar Agarwal was arrested in the case.

Police in its report has said that they have raided the office of accused and seized three laptops, documents and one pen drive.

The report further reads that SIT was formed by SSP Anantnag whereupon further investigation was undertaken in the case.

“During further investigation it surfaced that non bailable warrants were being issued in a fake and frivolous case and this whole incident has been orchestrated by one Ajay Kumar Agarwal on the behest of Pankaj Jain the present petitioner and on the basis of investigation carried out by SIT,” the report submitted by prosecution reveals.

The Court after hearing the matter and perusing the reports rejected the bail application of the petitioner, Pankaj Jani, who is accused in the case.

“After taking a cumulative note of the seriousness of the offence being an economic offence this court is not inclined to extend the concession of anticipatory bail any more to the petitioner,” Court remarked.

The scam came to the fore in January 2019 after two persons, victims in the case, Vikram Baderwaj, a resident of New Delhi and Alok Kumar, resident Mayoor Vihar Delhi approached the In-charge SIT stating that on 19 January 2019, a police party from Kashmir visited the house of Vikram Baderwaj and produced a non-bailable warrant which was issued by Judicial Magistrate 1st class Qazigund.

According to the police report, the police party had arrested Baderwaj and took him to New Delhi's SafdarJung Police Station. However, he was released later after police suspected that the warrant was issued in fraud and frivolous case.