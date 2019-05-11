Legal Metrology settles consumer complaint

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A consumer purchased an insulated water sipper bottle from the departmental store located in the Residency Road area of Srinagar with the assurance that the said bottle shall keep the water warm for a period of 8-10 hours.

However, the consumer was surprised to observe that the said bottle did not work as promised.

He approached the management of the departmental store for refund of the amount or replacement but was given a deaf ear. The consumer approached the Legal Metrology department for redressal of his grievance. The notice was served to manager of the departmental store to explain his position. Also the product was scrutinized for the mandatory labeling and it was found that the imported product was not carrying the declaration of month & year of import and country of origin. The matter was also taken up with the importer of the product for carrying false declaration of insulated bottle.

A penal sum of Rs. 15,000 was slapped on the importer for making inadequate declarations on the product. Moreover, the management of departmental store took back the defective product and refunded the amount to the consumer.