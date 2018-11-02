Legal Literacy Club inaugurates at Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 1:
A Legal Literacy Club was on Thursday inaugurated here at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kathua
Accordong to an official, while speaking on the occasion, the CJM highlighted the significance and objectives of establishing Legal Literacy Club under J&K State Legal Services Authority Regulations.
He further highlighted the services being provided by the Legal Services Authority at different levels in State and exhorted upon the students to avail the benefits under various schemes.
Retainer Lawyers of District Legal Services Authority and Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kathua alongwith PLVs, Principal of the School alongwith Staff and students besides were also present on the inaugural occasion.
Meanwhile, the Chairmen of Tehsil Legal Services Committees of Hiranagar, Billawar, Basholi and Bani also inaugurated the Legal Literacy Clubs at Government Higher Secondary School Hiranagar, Billawar, Basholi and Bani, respectively, the official added.