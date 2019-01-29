Legal intervention

Dear Editor,
I am not a think tank but simply a person who usually express views through your esteemed daily newspaper. With increasing population there is severe competition for government jobs among educated youth. In olden days youth would fill up their forms by visiting JKPSC and JKSSB offices spending money and time. But due to the revolution in Information Technology these recruiting agencies use technology for reducing human interference and possibility of errors due to humans. In past due to lack of technology there were procedural errors in packing, transportation of answers scripts to evaluating centers and then back to JKPSC and JKSSB Office with utmost secrecy. In order to declare results in time of thousands and lakhs of candidates, our JKPSC and JKSSB started "Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) technology. This technology is applied when there is large number of candidates in the exams. It is most reliable and time saving .This technology replaced manual checking where single exam process could be completed in years. In December 2017 a new technology was used called "On-Screen-Evaluation instead of manual evaluation where a scanned copy of answer sheet is sent to the evaluator reducing the transportation, time and cost and thereby ensuring transparency. The unsuccessful candidates instead of removing their weakness by hard work and without any proof pointed their fingers at the JKPSC by knocking the door of court. This undue interference of unsuccessful KAS aspirants created frustration, led to unemployment, wasted time and resources and above all. Spending huge money as lawyer fee and bringing in unsuccessful candidates in decision making posts is not considered justice of the court. The Court stands for justice but in this modern time we do not see it happen.
Mool Raj, Doda