Legal awareness prog held at Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 04:-
With an endeavour to sensitize the women folk of District Doda, J&K State Commission for protection of Women and Child rights organised a legal awareness programme at community Hall Doda.
According to an official, additional District Development Commissioner Doda, Mohammed Hanief and Additional Deputy Commissioner Doda, Kishori Lal Sharma were invited as Chief Guests and Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik Secretary J&K State Commission For Protection of Women and Child rights remained available as guest of honor.
Various resource persons including one of the young and emerging journalist, social activist and consultative member in J&K women and child commission Nidhi Sharma having distinguished experience in social issues and women rights and Advocate Asim Hashmi from Doda Bar having expertise in Muslim Personal Law and criminal laws interacted with the audience and addressed various questions raised by the audience.
Dr. Khalid Secretary J&k WC deliberated on the importance of social and local panchayats and informed the audience about the functioning of FCCs, OSC, SudharGreh and other schemes and laws related to women and children.
As per the details available Zubair Ahmad DSWO Doda, Tariq Qazi CDPO Doda, Dr Ashraf Wani DIO Doda, Ajaz Ahmad CDPO Bhagwah, Nayeem-ul-HaqWaza Lecturer IFHSS kishtwar also graced the occasion.
The Audience comprised of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, Students, Family Councillors, creche workers and OSC workers besides prominent NGOs in the field of women and child rights participated in the programme.
The chief Guests ADDC Doda Malik and ADC Doda Sharma asked the commission for organising such programmes in the remotest corners of Chenab and thanked the commission for organising such programmes which senstized the audience about such serious emerging issues.
At the concluding session, Dr. Khalid Secretary J&K Women Commission assured the audience and administration of every possible help for the victims of abuse through various legislations and schemes.
At the closure of programme Zubair Ahmad DSWO DODA thanked the definition and audience for remaining available in the programme, the official added.