Legal awareness camp organized in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A model legal awareness camp was organized on Friday here at Government Boys Hr. Sec. School under the chairmanship of Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairman District Legal Services Authority) Sanjeev Gupta.
According to an official, the programme was organized in coordination with the school management headed by Principal, Kewal Singh.
The main objective of the programme was to aware students about their legal rights and the schemes launched by the National Legal Services Authority.
Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Sunil Sangra delivered a lecture highlighting the legal and fundamental rights of students and also discussed about anti ragging laws, the official added.
District Mobile Magistrate, Munish Kumar Manhas, in his address to the students, underlined the importance of following traffic rules and sensitized them about Motor Vehicle Act, said the official.