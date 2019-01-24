Legal awareness camp held in Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 23:
Tehsil Legal Service Committee (TLSC), Ramnagar on Wednesday organized a legal awareness camp on “Rights of Women and Protection of Women from Domestic Violence” here at Rising Pillar Public High School.
As per an official, the Camp was organized under the chairmanship of Archana Charak, Sub Judge and Chairman of Tehsil Legal Committee Ramnagar.
Principal, staff members and students besides a large number of prominent citizens of the area participated in the camp.
Retainer Lawyers, K.D Sharma andHarjeet highlighted the rights of women and protection of women from domestic violence (PWDV) Act, the school staff and student were appealed in particular to spread awareness about the rights of women.