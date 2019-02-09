Legal awareness camp held in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 08:
District Legal Services Authority, Kathua on Friday organized a legal awareness camp regarding ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Abuse’ at Government Higher Secondary School, Budhi here under the chairmanship of Principal District & Sessions Judge Sanjeev Gupta.
As per an official, Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (CJM) Kathua, Kusum Pandita was the chief guest on the occasion while as Secretary District Legal Services Authority (Sub Judge) Kathua, Aarti Mohan presided over the function.
Various speakers threw light on various kinds of child abuse and various agencies which can be approached by the children for redressal of their grievances, the official added.
An interactive session with students was also held at the later end of the programme.
Principal Shakuntala Munde appreciated the organizers of the programme and urged the DLSA and TLSC to organize more such programmes in future, the official added.