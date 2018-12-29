About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Legal Aid clinic inaugurated at Langate

December 29, 2018


Handwara, December .28:

 Principal District and Session Judge Kupwara (Chairman District Legal Services Authority) Inder Singh today inaugurated Legal Aid Clinic in presence here at Langate.
Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Handwara Sunil Sangra was also present.
On the occasion, the Chairman DLSA said that the legal aid centre would help people in need of legal assistance particularly women, children, senior citizens, schedule tribe or socially and members of economically backward classes and people in distress. The centre will also makes people aware of their legal rights and the benefits of schemes introduced by the central and state government from time to time.
Members of Bar Association, staff members of the judiciary, officers of various departments, prominent citizens along with a good gathering of people were present on the occasion.

 

