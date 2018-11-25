About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Left parties call for ‘Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day’ on Babri Masjid anniversary

Published at November 25, 2018


RK Web News

Srinagar

Several left parties in India have called for observing 'Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day' on December 6 the day Babri Masjid was demolished.

Meanwhile parties including Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPIM), Communist Party of India (CPI), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), have called the cadres to observe December 6, also B. R. Ambedkar's death anniversary, as 'Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day.

The parties have further directed all state units to work out programmes of holding joint demonstrations, dharnas, and meetings.

RSS-led outfits are demanding ordinance to facilitate building of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.  The ordinance is looked upon as bypassing the SC verdict on the disputed site.

An event by right wing VHP is also being organized at the disputed site.

