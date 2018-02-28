Left out candidates appeal CM

Srinagar:
Job aspirants who had applied for the post of ‘Health and Nutrition Mobilizer’ post in Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) have raised questions over the selection process. They alleged that deserved candidates with high qualification were rejected while blue eyed persons were short listed.
The candidates who assembled here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Tuesday said demanded that ICDS should inform them that basis and criteria they used to short list the candidates for the job.
“We applied for the post of ‘Health and Nutrition Mobilizer’ after ICDS advertised notice in September 2016. Highly qualified candidates applied for the job but to our dismay, majority of them have been ignored while those candidates have been short listed who are only graduates,” the rejected aspirants told news agency CNS.
They said that no written examination or interviews were conducted for these posts but the selection committee short listed the candidates on the basis of certificates they submitted. “Nobody knows what criteria for the selection were. Even a candidate with Masters in Pharmacy has not find a place in the short list while couple of graduates are there in the list. This is injustice and matter should be probed,” the left out candidates said.
“We are sure it is a big scam and if probed rot will appear. We seek the intervention of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order a probe in this regard,” they said. (CNS)
