Leech therapy, body piercing, unsafe syringes major causes of hepatitis outbreak, say experts

Doctors in Kashmir have attributed the causes of spread of hepatitis B and C in certain parts of Kashmir to rampant leech therapy, ear piercing, nose pricking, use of infected blades at barber shops and usage of unsterilized syringes in clinics.
According to doctors at SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura (SKIMS), whenever they receive hepatitis patients from south Kashmir, the patients always attribute cause to contaminated water which doctors said is not true.
“Unsafe sex, leech therapy, ear piercing, nose pricking, use of infected blades at barber shops, Intravenous (IV) drug users and unsterilized syringes in clinics are the major causes of spread of hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV),” said Dr Ghulam Nabi Yattoo, head department of gastroenterology, SKIMS.
Leech therapy is being practiced in the management of musculoskeletal diseases, chronic skin diseases and other disorders since long in Kashmir.
“Everyone talks about unsterilized use of medical instruments but nobody has talked about leech therapy being a cause of the disease,” he said, adding that the modes of transmission of hepatitis B and C are almost similar to AIDS.
Hepatitis B, C are contagious life-threatening liver diseases that primarily spread by blood-to-blood contact and largely through intravenous drug use, infected medical equipment or contaminated transfusions.
“What we have seen in south Kashmir is that other than shaving and all that, leech therapy is big source of infection,” said Dr Yatoo.
He said although many things have changed over the years but many unusual practices are still rampant.
At village level Dr Yatoo said, people can avoid the transmission if they are aware about the causes.
“At local level, people should be cautious in barber shops and local health centres to ensure unsterilized medical equipments is not used on them,” he said.
According to doctors, hepatitis B, C and D cause long term infection, chronic hepatitis which can lead to liver scarring, liver failure and liver cancer.
“Unfortunately, south Kashmir has become hub of HCV infection, with few villages having very high prevalence. Similarly, Kargil area has high prevalence of HBV infection,” said Yatoo.
“Re-activation of HBV infection post chemotherapy is another big challenge. Spread of HBV/HCV due to unsafe practices in hospital settings can’t be ignored,” he said.
According to WHO, around four of every 100 Indians are infected, amounting to 40 million while most are unaware as the virus produces few symptoms for long periods. By the time symptoms appear disease is often in advanced stage.
“The health impact of hepatitis B and C is at least 10 times that of HIV, while awareness and funding about them are lagging far behind that of AIDS,” Yatoo said.
325 million people are living with viral hepatitis in the world and surprisingly up to 290 million of these are unaware that they are infected. “Same is the scenario in India. The testing strategies need to be followed in letter and spirit to check the spread,” he said.
The gastroenterologist said there are no vaccines yet for HCV infection; however, there are very effective oral drugs to cure this disease.
“For HBV infection there is an alternative vaccine available but there are yet no curative drugs for this disease. Vaccination as a preventive measure in HBV infection is of crucial importance.”
Though both viruses have very effective drugs against them but the theme of world Hepatitis Day is to ensure the passing of message from clinic to community.
“We have to caution people by letting them know about different measures like prevention, early diagnosis, screening, control,” said Yatoo.
He said there is a need to educate people about immunization, prevention, diagnosis and control and enhance the awareness about comprehensive care and treatment of people suffering from hepatitis.
Yatoo also said lack of funds should not be made an excuse in health policies. “Funds used for arranging lavish Iftaar parties and cultural shows can be utilized for poorer sections infected by the disease.”
“Hepatitis C can be eradicated in Kashmir by following Punjab model and Hepatitis B can be eradicated by proper vaccination,” he said.
Prof (Dr) MS Khuroo, former director SKIMS and a renowned gastroenterologist also backs proper vaccination to eliminate hepatitis.
“We need to expand tests and treatment to all areas. Blood safety has to be improved. Unsafe needles need to be checked,” he said. Dr Khuroo, who is famous for the discovery of Hepatitis E, said access to treatment is very important to stop the spread of the disease.
