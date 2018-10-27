Lecturers delegation calls on Ganai

Srinagar, October 26:
A high level delegation of PSC Lecturers Friday afternoon called upon Advisor Khursheed Ahmad Ganai at Church Lane Srinagar.
According to a press release issued by the Jammu & Kashmir PSC Lecturers Association, the agenda of today's meeting was exclusively the ACP (Assured Career Progression). The Advisor paid a keen attention to the matter & acknowledged that ACP can be a step towards boosting the morale of the Lecturers working at the higher secondary level in the state.
The Advisor suggested to continue a series of deliberations in this regard between the representatives of PSC Lecturers Association & the government in the forthcoming winter at Jammu, in order to arrive at some conclusion, acceptable to the fraternity.
Meanwhile the Association has also lauded the efforts of Masrat ul Islam OSD to Advisor, for facilitating the meeting. The PSC Lecturers Association has declared today's meeting as a significant step towards fulfilling the long pending demand of the fraternity i.e. time scale promotions/ACP at par with other Gazetted officers of the state working in same grade or even below garde(s).*
According to the handout, the delegation comprised of Sr Vice President Mansoor Khan & other office bearers of Central body, namely, Dr Nazim Hussain, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Syed Ishtiyak & Khursheed Ahmad Rather.