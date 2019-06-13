Lecturer attached as student alleges 'sexual harrasment' in Bandipora

June 13, 2019 | RK Correspondent

Education department Thursday attached a lecturer in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district following a complaint by a student, alleging sexual harrasment.

An official said that Ajaz Ahmed Wani, who works as a lecturer at Higher Secondary School Ajas, was attached with the office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora after a girl student alleged sexual harrasment by him.

CEO Bandipora, Javid Iqbal reporters that lecturer was attached following the complaint.

He said inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the complaint.

“Zonal Education Officer Hajin and Principal Higher Secondary Ajas will investigate the matter,” Iqbal said adding that the matter was a “grave.”