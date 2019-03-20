Lecture to discuss budget-2019 held at BGSBU

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A public lecture to review the 2019 budget was organized by the school of Management studies under eminent lecture series provided the platform for the academia to present its views and deliberate on d national and key government policies.

As per a BGSBU spokesman , the purpose of the discussion was to contribute some possible solutions to key policies and issues that were raised in the budget.

The key note lecture was delivered by Prof. Naseem Ahmed , Dean of the School.

He said that by and large the budget had tried to address all the sectors with some lucrative announcements.

In his opinion it was a populist election budget with emphasis on poor sections of the society, the spokesman added.

He highlighted various constraints and key dimensions of the budget and gave a thoughtful presentation on Tax related issues. Prof.Naseem said that increasing the minimum taxable limit is a welcome step.

He said that it would encourage many more individuals to file correct tax return.

He said that deduction under 80 C could also have been doubled though. “The purpose of the lecture was to ignite young minds for logical thinking and to generate support for the budget-related ideas and actions that would effectively address public needs, discuss budget challenges and provide opportunities for detailed discussions, and to evolve suggestions and recommendations that decision-makers would use for future Budget preparation.”

The lecturer was attended by faculty , scholars and students of the School, said the spokesman.



