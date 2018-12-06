Lecture on Soil Day

Yesterday, on December 5, World Soil Day (WSD) was observed in few districts of the state. In Kargil, an awareness programme for farmers on soil management was organized wherein farmers were informed about the ways to ensure better soil health. These included right type of fertilizers and proper amount to help the soil with its nutrient content. In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on WSD, agriculture department had organized a training-cum-awareness camp at the college premises. In the event students and participants were informed about soil sampling, soil testing and the scientific ways of preserving the health of the soil. An event was also organized by the department in Shopian in which judicious use of Fertilizers with emphasis on the use of organic fertilizers, micro-nutrients, bio-fertilizers and Neem based urea as per the soil health card issued by the department to the farmers for sustainable development, were communicated. The agriculture department describes the state as predominantly agrarian with 80 percent (approx) of population engaged in agriculture and allied sectors. That calls for prioritizing the sector and due attention to be reserved to soil conservation and its improvement for both sustaining agriculture as well as increasing the production. Considering this importance, World Soil Day in the state should be a meaningful exercise with tangible results that would trickle down to the community and the people of the state. However, there are new challenges that come with even popular and accepted methods in agriculture and farming. For instance, unrestrained use of fertilizers not only affects soil’s health but also has its effects on human health. Proper storage of fertilizers should not be underrated. In areas that are prone to floods or get inundated, chemical fertilizers can reach water bodies are wreak havoc. Further, the government in the past put the percentage of the state somewhere near 30 that is affected by soil degradation. The estimated losses per hectare have been put at about 20 tonnes. In Kashmir, the karewas with nutrient rich soil that is ideal for main horticulture produce are also facing threat due to changes in the crop-fruit cultivation methods and preferences of the farmers. Still the saddest part, as has been brought out in numerous reports, is that the premier SKUAST (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology) has not done enough to help farmers, agriculturists or cultivators in real sense. Its stronger academic character overshadows its pragmatic value in terms of improving agriculture in the state.