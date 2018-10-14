Lease of maximum hotels has expired in Gulmarg

Govt says, ‘issue under active consideration’
Govt says, ‘issue under active consideration’
Srinagar, Oct 13:
The lease agreement between maximum number of Hoteliers and government in ski resort Gulmarg have expired while the land allottees in Gulmarg flayed the state regimes for their failure to address the lease renewal policy.
One of the top officials of the tourism department wishing anonymity informed Kashmir News Service (KNS) that technically 90% of lease has expired and within a year remaining 10 percent will also expire.
“Once granted lease rules can be extended upto 40 years and further it is extendable up to 10 years at the choice of government. However majority of the hotels are running here without lease,” reveals the official.
He said thought the authorities have time and again issued notices to the hoteliers to vacate the land “but due to political pressure no action is taken in this regard”.
Sources reveal hundreds of Kanals of land in Gulmarg has been occupied by some people without any authority while others have stretched the original allotment to hundreds of kanals illegally.
Sources said that the occupants are maintaining that they are in possession of the land for several decades and the area stands developed by them on the strength of permission granted by then Town Area Committee.
State High Court had also directed the Government to strictly adhere to the procedures of land lease in Ski resort of Gulmarg “so that no land is illegally occupied on the premises that have been grabbed for decades”.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe had observed that there are persons who have no allotment of land in their favour and are in possession of hundreds of kanals of land without any authority of law.
Sources said that over the years those who were allotted a small portion of land have encroached upon hundreds of kanals of land.
Court had dismissed a petition filed by owner of one of the hotels seeking renewal of lease land on the ground that similarly situated persons have not been evicted but only the petitioner has been signalled out.
Sources said that the government has now directed the authorities to file details of all those cases where land has been given on lease and simultaneously has expired.
However one of the hoteliers here accepted that most hotels sit on land where leases have expired and past governments have been assuring a policy on renewal/ownership of such properties.
“In the year 2006-07 the tourist destination of Gulmarg was to be converted into ownership properties under Roshni scheme which was scuttled for obvious reasons”, he said.
He said, “Several committees were constituted by successive regimes which was chaired by senior bureaucrats with sole aim on renewal policy of lease properties but no action towards this was ever taken by any government. One of the officials said that the issue is under active consideration of government. (KNS)