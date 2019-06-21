LD Hospital launches early infant diagnosis scheme

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Government LD Hospital, Srinagar has launched early infant diagnosis scheme at the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre of the hospital in coordination with J&K State Aids Control Society.

In a communique issued here, Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said the aim of the service is to create and disseminate awareness with regard to early detection and prevention of HIV.

“It includes provision of basic information on models of transmission and prevention of HIV, elimination of mother to child transmission,” he said.

The program was inaugurated by Siddiqui in presence of Prof Farhat Jabeen, in-charge Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Project Director, J&KSACS, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was the chief guest on the occasion.