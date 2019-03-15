About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LC accords farewell to outgoing members

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali, senior officers and staff of the Council Secretariat on Thursday accorded warm send off to eight members of the Upper House on completion of their tenure, here at Council Secretariat.
AS per an official, a function was organized by Council Secretariat for the outgoing members including Syed Naeem Akhter Andrabi, Rani Gargi Blowria, Naresh Kumar Gupta, Mohammad Muzaffar Parray, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Yash Pal Sharma, Sofi Yousuf and Firdous Ahmad Tak.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman highlighted the contribution of the outgoing members in and outside the House, particularly in raising the development issues of their respective areas. He also thanked the outgoing members for their cooperation and valuable suggestions given from time to time for maintaining decorum of the House.
The legislators including, Ashok Kumar Khajuria, Ajatshatru Singh, Ramesh Arora, Th. Balbir Singh, Aga Syed Mehmood, Charanjeet Singh Khalsa, Girdhari Lal Raina, Vibodh Gupta, Surinder Choudhary, Vikram Randhawa and Saif-Ud-Din Bhat were present on the occasion and highlighted the contribution of the outgoing members.
The outgoing members also hailed the Chairman and sitting members of the House for their support and encouragement during their tenure as members of the Upper House. They expressed their gratitude to the staff of the Council Secretariat for extending full support to them. They also expressed their gratitude towards the Chairman for warm send off.
Later, the Chairman, Secretary LC and staff of the Council Secretariat presented shawls and mementoes to the outgoing members.
Secretary, Legislative Council, Muzafar Ahmad Wani, besides senior officers of Council Secretariat were also present at the farewell function, the official added.

 

