Laying foundation of projects won’t change peoples’ verdict: Mir tells Modi

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Sunday said that the people’s verdict won’t be changed with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit and laying foundations of developmental projects.
In a statement issue here, Mir alleged that Modi’s Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions visit before the onset of Lok Sabha election was an attempt to regain the lost ground on the part of BJP—which has miserably failed to full its promises made to the people.
The party also termed the visit of Prime Minister as a tool to create an impression as to how BJP was committed and concerned about the development of people, for the fact, BJP has nothing to show to people, while having sensed defeat before the Lok Sabha elections.
Mir while reacting to launch of university of Ladakh at Leh/Kargil foundation stone of New Terminal Building KBR Airport Leh, Srinagar Alasteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh etc by the Prime Minister stated that Lok Sabha Elections are on the door step and launching of these projects at this juncture was mere a paper work on the part of Prime Minister Narinder Modi to hide his Govt’s failures on all fronts.
He said whatever the Prime Minister has inaugurated during the last four and half years had been sanctioned and completed by the Congress Govt at Centre, the laying foundations of projects before the elections was just a political gimmick, which will be executed by the new dispensation taking shape after the Elections in the country.
“BJP government has failed people on all counts and has nothing tangible to exhibit during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, laying foundation of projects will not change the verdict of the people, as that, they (people) have decided to throw BJP out of power,” Mir added.