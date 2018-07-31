Lawyers protest in Anantnag

Get - On the Play Store.
Medical practitioners at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health is improving. The development came to light after doctors rubbished the reports of Sharif being shifted from the hospital back to Adiala jail, whe...More
The Editors Guild of India today welcomed the draft data protection bill, noting that the provisions for journalists in it broadly allow media professionals to use sensitive as well as non-sensitive personal data while discharging their duties. Amid a sharp rise in data brea...More
Lawyers in Anantnag town,on Tuesdaymorning, took out a protest rally against the attempts to bring changes in article 35 (A). Several members of Bar Association Anantnag, led by it's president, Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar, carried out the protest rally against the ‘att...More
The state of Jammu Kashmir is likely to get a new Governor soon, reports said. Sources in the center revealed that ex-Home Secretary is likely to replace N N Vohra as the center is upset with the incumbent Governor. More details to follow.More
Two persons were arrested with 30 kg of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu city, a police officer said today.During routine checks at Manwalvillage, last night, a Maruti car driver tried to evade the police party. The police followed the car and nabbed its driver and his compan...More
Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out its group calling feature — for both voice and video options — on iOS and Android devices for its 1.5 billion users. The group calling feature supports up to four people simultaneously. “You can make a group cal...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hasexpressed the hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message to Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on his victory in the recently held elections will lead to a sustainable thaw betwe...More
Warning BJP led Center government against any attempt to tinker with Article 35-A, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Monga today said that historical events can’t be challenged through courts. “Historical events can&r...More
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh later today. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief will also meet Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha at advocateRam Jethmalani's residence. On Monday, Banerjee fired a fresh salvo against th...More
Another small batch of 591 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 19 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole'. “The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes,” an...More
