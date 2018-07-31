About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lawyers protest in Anantnag

Published at July 31, 2018 01:54 PM 0Comment(s)912views


Shafat Hussain

Anantnag
Lawyers in Anantnag town, on Tuesday morning, took out a protest rally against the attempts to bring changes in article 35 (A).
 
Several members of Bar Association Anantnag, led by it's president,  Fayaz Ahmed Sodagar,  carried out the protest rally against the ‘attempts’ to abrogate Article 35-A of the constitution that confers special rights on the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The lawyers marched towards Lal Chowk from District Court complex Anantnag to register their protest against the scrapping of this article, which culminated inside the court premises peacefully after being addressed by Sodagar. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
