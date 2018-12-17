Lawyer should be hardworking, honest, dedicated: Gita Mittal to students

Inaugurates School of Law at Kashmir University
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
Chief Justice High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today said that a Lawyer should be a hard worker, honest and dedicated towards the noble profession and only then, he or she will reach to the top levels in the Judiciary.
The Chief Justice made these remarks while addressing the Law students of the University of Kashmir at the concluding ceremony of Internship and placement program. The program was organized by School of Law, University of Kashmir and School of Legal Studies Central University in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority Srinagar from December 14th to 16th at University campus.
The School of Law, University of Kashmir and School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir in collaboration with District Legal Service Authority, Srinagar had organized the two day Internship and Placement Programme in the CCPC Building of University of Kashmir. Seven reputed Law Firms namely Saikrishna and Associates, DSK Legal, L&L Partners Law Offices, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company, Singh and Associates and Nishith Desai Associates counseled the students for three days. Students from School of Law, University of Kashmir, School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir and affiliated law colleges of University of Kashmir participated in this program. Around 50 students are selected for internship and four students got placement.
Sharing her experiences, she said the meaning of Law is not just a career but also a way of life. Law students should be motivated, energized, inspired, meditated, honest, ethical and above all disciplined. They should not confine their search to get jobs in big firms but also explore the options in Judicial and civil service careers.
The Chief Justice reiterated that Lawyers should always stand for the voiceless people like homeless children and marginal people of Kashmir, which means “Justice to all” in our constitution. Lawyers are the spokesperson of the community, State and the country. It is imperative to every Law student to know what is happening around the world. He or she should travel outside the State and share experiences other colleagues.
Justice Rajesh Bindal talked about the initiative taken by Chief Justice Gita Mittal, calling all the major Law firms of the Delhi to hold first placement drive and internship opportunities to the Law students of the University of Kashmir. He urged newly recruited law students who will work in New Delhi, to try to bring career opportunities to their other classmates. Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Talat Ahmad said that this is a historic event where for the first time law firms from New Delhi have come to KU for the placement drive. He said that all this has happened with the help from our Chief Justice Gita Mittal. Kashmir has lot of talent and the University wants that the talented youth of the JK to get a good chance to represent the country in different forums.
Head and Dean School of Law University of Kashmir Prof Mohammad Hussain said the noted politicians and bureaucrats of the State have been the alumnus of the law department.
Registrar and Dean College Development council Prof Nilofer Khan and special representatives of the Law Firms said that this initiative of Internship and placement program will be continued in future also in the University of Kashmir.
Chairman District Legal Service Authority Srinagar said that this whole initiative was taken by the Chief Justice Gita Mittal. And this event has become a success story in itself.
In the end, Chief Justice Gitta Mittal distributed selection letters among the selected Law students which will join reputed Law Firms at New Delhi shortly.
Later, Chief Justice Gita Mittal inaugurated State-of Art School of Law at Main Campus University of Kashmir.
She inspected every classroom, Lecture hall and Auditorium and interacted with the engineers regarding the facilities incorporated in the complex for the Law students.