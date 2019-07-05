LAWDA’s move to fill ‘green belt’ at Rakh-e-Arth sparks outrage

July 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Land filling must to rehabilitate 12,000 families: LAWDA

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has sparked a fresh outrage allegedly for illegal filling of green belt land at Rakh-e-Arth, Bemina in the city outskirts.

According to a senior official at LAWDA around 800-900 kanals of green belt land are being filled by the department to accommodate more Dal dwellers inside the colony.

The filling of land has been going from the last four months and it will take some more time to fill up the remaining portion, the official said.

“Earlier the area was designated as green belt but now department has started filling the land,” he said adding that they have filled some portion of it.

The official said around 2200 families have been shifted at Rakh-e-Arth and almost 2600 families are still in pipeline.

A group of locals at Rakh-e-Arth colony termed the move as ‘disaster’ for the city. They said the government is deliberately filling the land for their vested interests.

“There are hundreds of plots, which have been sold out to outsiders. Both government and dwellers are responsible for this move,” said a local who wished not to be named.

According to official sources, in 2018, LAWDA conducted an internal probe to investigate the rehabilitation status of Dal dwellers.

The inquiry found that around 52 families who were allotted land in the colony have sold their plots to outsiders and have settled back in Dal interiors.

The settlement colony was developed by the government to accommodate Dal dwellers. It was decided that the government will rehabilitate them as per 1986, Socio-Economic Survey and accordingly three villages–Asithal, Abi Karpora and Nandpora, which had 58 hamlets were included in the rehabilitation policy.

Vice Chairman LAWDA, Sajad Hussain said the government had allotted them land in the year 2005 for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers and there is no designated space for green belt in the colony.

“We have to rehabilitate 12000 families and only a few thousand families have been rehabilitated so far. There is no green belt in the area and to accommodate Dal dwellers they have to fill the land,” he said.

