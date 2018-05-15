LAWDA’s Lake Conservation Week enters 4th day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 14:
The fourth day of the Lake Conservation week organized by J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) was Monday organized in collaboration with Burn Hall Higher Secondary School Sonwar at Oberoi Gath here.
Speaking on the occasion, PRO LAWDA highlighted the importance of Dal and Nigeen lakes and urged the people to coordinate with the department in their conservation. He also called for not dumping any form of solid waste into these lakes.
Earlier, the students of the school took a march holding placards and banners aimed at drawing the attention of the general public for the need for collective efforts for conservation of Dal and Nigeen lakes. The Lake Conservation week will continue up to May 17. The students of the school hold the banners reading “Save Dal-Nigeen Lakes and other water bodies”.