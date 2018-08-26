LAWDA’s demolition squad aghast over withdrawal of police deployment, defunct machinery

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 25:
Demolition squad of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Saturday expressed resentment over withdrawal of police force from demolition squad and defunct machinery in the department.
The LAWDA, demolition squad consisting of 15-16 consolidated workers, who come across strong backlash from the violators, who are raising illegal structures across department’s jurisdiction.
A group of demolition squad members at LAWDA told Rising Kashmir that workers are facing harassment, injuries, and abuse from the violators as government has recently withdrawn police deployment accompanying squad.
We are facing acute shortage of manpower. Few days ago one squad member was injured in a scuffle; they said adding that there is always a risk of losing a life.
They said, earlier police deployment was accompanying with the squad but from past two months, they are scared, even sometimes they skip demolition drives due to fear of getting attacked by violators.
One of the squad members said that they (anti demolition squad) have to visit a spot with empty hands. LAWDA has failed to buy more JCB machines; he said adding that department has only one JCB and one 407 but that are defunct from past two years.
Among them, 407 vehicles which has expired and is still being used occasionally by the squad on Dal and Nagin Lake. “The vehicle can be seized anytime by traffic cops,” he said.
Another member said LAWDA lacks machines which are used to demolish structures raised illegally across the water bodies in the summer capital.
He said they have suffered considerable damage during the attacks on anti-demolition squads and drives against illegal encroachments. There is no arrangement of First Aid in the department and we are risking our lives during duty, he said.
From past couple of years, there has been a sudden increase in attacks on employees of the authority and are often on front lines with no security from the government.
J&K LAWDA was created by the state Govt. as an autonomous body under development Act, 1970 in 1997 to serve a one point agency to look after, Manager and Conserve the water bodies.
Vice-Chairman, LAWDA, Hafeez Masoodi told Rising Kashmir that, he has no information about the withdrawal of police deployment from the squad.
“We will look into the matter,” he said adding that CRPF battalion has left due to security reasons, as they (CRPF) were demanding permanent structure but the department was not in a position to provide them.
“Whenever there will be any need for security, we would take help from battalion forces,” VC said adding that demolition squad will be equipped soon.
While talking about defunct machinery, Masoodi said, “LAWDA will send a fresh proposal to the government for new machinery.”
