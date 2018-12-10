LAWDA, UEED jointly constructing sewerage drain inside Dal Lake

‘Encroachers enjoy political patronage for being vote bank’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 09:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) is busy in strengthening the encroachment inside Dal Lake as the work on a full-fledged sewerage drain is going on in full swing inside theworld famous water body.
The drain is being constructed despite High Court directions to restore the glory of the Lake and disallow any sort of construction. The construction work on a sewerage drain from Kani-Kach to MotiMohalla is going on unabated without any interference from the LAWDA officials. Last year, Roads and Buildings Department macadamized a road from ChoudharyBagh to KaniKach road which passes through the interiors of Dal Lake.
A senior official at LAWDA wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that both police and LAWDA officials play a key role in ferrying the construction material to the interiors of the Dal Lake.
“Despite ban, they allow trucks, load carriers and other vehicles to enter these areas. The enforcement wing of LAWDA faces resistance from the locals during any demolition drive,” the official said, adding that the area has been a promising vote bank for many political parties.
Junaid Rather, a local resident said after 2014 floods there has been a drastic increase in the illegal constructions. “Local administration facilitates the entry of construction material for the same people who are being rehabilitated outside the Lake environs,” he said.
Rather said material for both road and drain is being facilitated during the night despite the presence of law enforcement agencies. “If these things will continue, the Lake will shall soon be converted into residential colonies and a barren land,” he said.
“LAWDA officials are in deep slumber as precious water body is being used to construct illegal structures, roads and drains. Now people are openly violating the court orders and the conservation plan,” he added.
During the 2016 Kashmir unrest, LAWDA allowed the illegal construction of one-kilometer road from Ranger stop to Kani-Kach road, flouting its own orders.
Pertinently LAWDA is rehabilitating the same population in Rakhi-e-Arth housing colony on the city outskirts where the government has constructed houses for these people.
On Wednesday last, High Court said that crores of rupees have been pumped as part of the efforts to save and protect the Dal Lake but without any positive result.
“None of the measures yielded any result,” the Court observed.
The court has also directed, LAWDA that they should take immediate steps for removal of “illegal encroachment and constructions” affected by the houseboat owners near the houseboats.
Enforcement officer LAWDA, Tariq Ahmad said that both LAWDA and Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) are jointly constructing a drain in the area, which will carry out sewerage from the ‘prestigious lake.’
“On Thursday, LAWDA’s demolition squad removed some illegal construction material dumped at many places in the area. We will not allow illegal constructions in the area,” Ahmad vowed.
