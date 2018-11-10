LAWDA rests fleet of 12 vehicles, hires luxurious vehicles for Rs 1 lakh per month

Approval given by former Vice Chairman: AEE Mechanical
Approval given by former Vice Chairman: AEE Mechanical
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 09:
Despite having its own fleet of vehicles, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) spends lakhs of rupees each month to hire luxurious vehicles for its officials.
A senior officer at LAWDA wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that despite owning 12 vehicles the private vehicles are hired for official purposes.
The official said four vehicles of LAWDA are in service of Public Relation Officer (PRO), Secretary LAWDA, Financial Advisor, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and Law officer of authority who are not entitled to avail a department vehicle.
“They are looting the state exchequer and are using the same vehicles for their private work,” the official alleged.
Apart from that five private vehicles are being hired at the cost of 28,000 rupees per month. In addition approximately 300 litres of fuel is given to them by the authority, the official said.
According to the official, employees who are enjoying ride of luxurious private vehicles include two Executive Engineers, two Enforcement Officers and a Water Shed Manager (Divisional Forest Officer) of the authority.
The official informed that for the last few days DFO is using department vehicle but earlier he too used to hire a private vehicle during duty hours.
“Irony is that the drivers of the authority drive those private vehicles and also get extra perks for that,” he said.
Another official at LAWDA said those private vehicles have been purchased by the relatives of employees and are being hired by the authority without any tendering process.
“Despite having its own vehicles, around one lakh rupees are paid monthly for hiring private vehicles. They have offered vehicles to those employees also who are not entitled for department vehicles,” the official said adding that the administration should investigate the matter.
The official informed that apart from 14 vehicles (including 2 condemned) that LAWDA owns the State Motor Garages Department also provides two vehicles to two Court Vigilance Commissioners for which the fuel is provided by the authority.
Executive Engineer Mechanical Wing of LAWDA, Fayaz Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that they have got necessary approval from the LAWDA Vice Chairman (VC) to grant vehicles to the concerned officials.
Replying to a query regarding vehicle approval to the officials without entitlement, Ahmad said they have already brought the issue into the notice of the former VC of the authority. He said it also depends on the workload of the officials.