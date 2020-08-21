LAWDA procures deweeding machines, other allied mechanical equipments

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

On the advice of Committee of Experts appointed by J&K High Court, J&K Lakes and waterways Development Authority(LWDA), Srinagar has procured indigenously built High Capacity Deweeding Machine along with two 100 Ton capacity Dumb Barges, one Self Propelled Barge and one Weed Transfer Crane from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) New Delhi.

All the Mechanical Equipments have been received by LWDA on 20th August, 2020 except of one 100 Metric ton capacity Barge which is held up at Ramban due to road blockade and is expected to reach after the road reopens.

The trial operation of deweeding machines shall start within a day or two once launching of the machine in the Dal Lake is completed.

Initially this set of indigenous machines shall be operated in Hazratbal Basin and its effectiveness shall be monitored while operating it in two shifts.

It is expected that the machines will extract and remove lily weeds to the extent of about 500 tons on daily basis.

While briefing about the procurement of new high capacity Make in India machines, the Vice Chairman, LAWDA conveyed that if the set of machines proves to be successful, similar arrangement shall be proposed for Nishat Basin as well which will have a greater impact in controlling tremendous growth of Weeds in the Dal-Nageen Lake.