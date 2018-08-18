LAWDA pays Rs 1.2 Cr per month to hire weed harvest machinery for Dal cleaning

Tenders floated to hire, purchase fresh machinery: VC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 17:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) pays whopping one crore rupees every month to hire weed harvest machines and has abandoned its own machinery.
A senior official at LAWDA said they have to pay Rs 1.20 crore per month for six weed harvest machines and these are likely to fall under the new contract.
“If we buy our own machines the cost would be much lesser as compared to the money spent on the hiring of machines,” the official said. He alleged that some officials in the department have ‘tie ups’ with a Mumbai based contractor for this project.
“New machines will be more efficient than these machines taken on rent as these can cut only one meter grass inside the lake. This is very less as compared to our old machinery which would cut more than four meters,” the official said.
LAWDA has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting tenders from contractors and firms having sufficient infrastructure required for extraction of Lily Pads from the lake in a target-oriented manner within fixed time.
According to official, in the first tender document of LAWDA, there was proper specification for hiring the weeding harvest machines for the lake.
“After a meeting with the Mumbai based company, ‘Clean Tech’ contractor, specifications were changed according to machinery available with him,” the official alleged.
Earlier, LAWDA invited tenders demanding specifications like 3 weed harvest machines large in size, 3 barges, and 3 meter weed cutting inside the water. But all specifications of the tender notice were later changed and LAWDA issued corrigendum four times.
“We have enough funds to buy 2-3 big machines but some black sheeps in the department do not want to do so for their vested interests,” the official alleged.
Another official said the project is only to grab money. He said manual laborers working for extraction of lily pads are doing much better work than these contract machines.
“Manual labour working in cleaning Dal Lake can also extract one metre of lily pads but harvesting machines mentioned in the tender can also extract only 1-1.5 meters of grass inside the lake,” he said.
Machinery available with LAWDA can yield better results but they need some minor repairs, he said adding, “If we repair those machines, our resources and money could be saved.”
Vice Chairman LAWDA, Hafiz Masoodi said machines invited through tenders are sophisticated and designed especially for weed harvesting.
“We are hiring as well as purchasing some machines, as Governor NN Vohra during the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting has given approval both for hiring and purchasing new machines,” Masoodi said.
“We have also released global procurement tender for new machines, but due to their unique designs it will take some time for completion,” he said.
Masoodi said to clean the Dal Lake on emergency basis, we are hiring the machines for the time being. “Government has assured us to hire machines till March 2019,” the VC said.
“I don’t have any idea, what we have to pay them on monthly basis but whatever is given it will for the restoration of the lake. We have opted for open tender system and wherever we find best machines we will take them,” he said.
Masoodi said they are now hiring six machines but maintained that barges were not available with the available contractors.
