LAWDA organizes Lake Conservation Week

Srinagar, May 10:
In order to create mass awareness about the preservation and conservation of Dal and Nigeen lakes, a Lake Conservation week organized by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) commenced here today. Locals, shikara, house boat owners and tourists participated in the inaugural event.
Public Relations Officer LAWDA, Malik Tariq, who inaugurated the weeklong programme at Nehru Park, said LAWDA is working round the clock to conserve and manage the twin lakes of Dal and Nageen for the present and future generations.
He said the importance of these lakes from recreation, economic and environmental points is enormous, adding the main aim of this weeklong programme is to create mass awareness about the impact of litter, polythene, plastic, trash cans, wrappers and other solid dumped into these lakes.
The PRO also appealed the locals to cooperate with the LAWDA to stop illegal constructions in and around these lakes.
On the occasion, a skit presented by local artists was performed giving out a message about the importance of conservation and preservation of these important water bodies.