LAWDA launches demolition drive

Srinagar, July 18:
A demolition drive was launched by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) through its Enforcement wing on Wednesday in the area like Lal Bazar, Kral Sangri, Vakeel colony Brein. During the drive a ground floor, a second storey and a compound wall was demolished as they were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions.
In a statement LAWDA spokesperson said one structure was sealed at Kral Sangri hills. During demolition at Lal Bazar there was heavy resentment and manhandling of the team resulting in the injuries to few members and an FIR was lodged in the concerned police station.
Meanwhile, one tripper carrying illegal construction material was also seized and an FIR was lodged in the concerned police station. According to the spokesman anybody who wants to inform the concerned authorities about encroachments and illegal constructions in their respective areas can contact Suhail Hussain Reshi, Enforcement Officer (DySP), LAWDA. The demolition drive shall continue with full vigor to remove all illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.
He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance of the directions of High Court, which has called for removal of all illegal structures from the area. Enforcement Officer said legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the lake.