LAWDA launches demolition drive

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority launched demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing in Ishber Nishat, Shalimar, Latti Mohalla, Moti Mohalla and interiors of Dal Lake in which 2nd story, roofing & ten wooden sheds, which were illegally raised by some violators, were demolished.

LAWDA, in its official statement, requested the general public not to undertake any construction in the territorial jurisdiction of the LAWDA without seeking permission from the competent authority, an official statement said.

“It is also impressed that no construction activity within 200 meters from the lake, the green belt should come up and the violators shall be dealt with strictly under the law,” the statement reads.

