About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LAWDA launches anti-encroachment drive

Published at July 24, 2018 01:38 AM 0Comment(s)27views


Srinagar, July 23:

 The J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (JKLWDA) Monday launched a special anti-encroachment drive in Saida Kadal-Ashai Bagh area of Srinagar city.
Elaborate logistics and security arrangements were made for carrying out the drive effectively in the area which is the main thrust of encroachments by the miscreants.
The authorities of JKLWDA has drawn up a comprehensive plan for removal of encroachments and demolishing illegal structures that may have come up in the 200 meters periphery of Dal-Nageen Lake, green belt as well as in other restricted areas. However, the focus of the drive has to be on removal of unauthorized illegal structures and other encroachments in Saida Kadal-Ashai Bagh area.
In today’s drive, the Enforcement Wing of JKLWDA lead by Enforcement Officer demolished various shops which were constructed illegally in the area. The SHO, Police Station, Nageen has been requested to lodge FIR against the violators and initiate further proceedings.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top