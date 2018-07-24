LAWDA launches anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar, July 23:
The J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (JKLWDA) Monday launched a special anti-encroachment drive in Saida Kadal-Ashai Bagh area of Srinagar city.
Elaborate logistics and security arrangements were made for carrying out the drive effectively in the area which is the main thrust of encroachments by the miscreants.
The authorities of JKLWDA has drawn up a comprehensive plan for removal of encroachments and demolishing illegal structures that may have come up in the 200 meters periphery of Dal-Nageen Lake, green belt as well as in other restricted areas. However, the focus of the drive has to be on removal of unauthorized illegal structures and other encroachments in Saida Kadal-Ashai Bagh area.
In today’s drive, the Enforcement Wing of JKLWDA lead by Enforcement Officer demolished various shops which were constructed illegally in the area. The SHO, Police Station, Nageen has been requested to lodge FIR against the violators and initiate further proceedings.