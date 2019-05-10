LAWDA, KVK organises awareness program

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People Appreciate this Gesture#

An awareness program was organized by watershed Management Division LAWDA in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra SKUAST Srinagar on ‘Stop use of chemicals and pesticides in and around the Dal Lake’.

On the occasion, Dr A K Singh, Senior Scientist KVK addressed the students and impressed upon the conservation of Dal Lake.

Gazalla Abdullah, Project Officer Watershed Management Division outlined the importance of Dal lake and stressed upon students as future of nation for conservation of Dal lake. She also spoke about the damages caused by chemical fertilizers on ecosystem of Dal.

Dr Uzma Bashir, Assistant Professor Soil Science impressed upon use of Dal weed for making compost and also showed the techniques for making it.

Dr Asima Amin, Assistant Professor threw light on ‘integrated organic nutrient management in vegetable crops in Dal catchment areas’.

The program concluded with the message that integrated and organic management approach is the only way to save Dal from shrinking.