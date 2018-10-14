LAWDA initiates process for installing biodigesters in Dal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
On the directions of the High Court, the Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has initiated the process of installation of biodigesters in the houseboats in the Dal lake.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who is also the Vice Chairman of LAWDA, Saturday convened a pre-bidding meeting with manufacturers and suppliers from different parts of India, discussing the installation of biodigesters in the houseboats in the Dal lake.
He asked the suppliers to install their biodigesters in the Dal on trial basis, emphasizing the importance of picking the right kind of biodigester to ensure desired results.
It was said that climatic conditions as found in Kashmir might require specific adjustments in biodigesters and that installation of trial biodigesters will help in going for the right kind.
Dr Shah said that installing biodigesters in the houseboats in the Dal lake is of crucial importance and that as the VC of the LAWDA he would ensure that this among other important requirements is met in earnest.
Biodigester is a decomposition mechanized toilet system which decomposes human excretory waste in the digester tank using specific high-graded bacteria further converting it into methane and water, discharged further to the desired surface. It is a total maintenance-free system which does not require any sewage system. Seniors officers of LAWDA were also present in the meeting.