LAWDA holds workshop on Lake Conservation

SRINAGAR:
The J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today organized a workshop here at Nishat as part of its Lake Conservation Week.
On the occasion, Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Dr Hafiz Masoodi Shah highlighted the objective of the Lake Conservation Week and stressed on people’s participation in the preservation of water bodies.
He said people should help the Authority in arresting the entry of sewage into the lakes by connecting their structures with the sewage system.
He also called for not dumping any form of solid waste into these lakes.