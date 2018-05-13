About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LAWDA holds workshop on Lake Conservation

Published at May 13, 2018 03:46 AM 0Comment(s)129views


SRINAGAR:

 The J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today organized a workshop here at Nishat as part of its Lake Conservation Week.
On the occasion, Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Dr Hafiz Masoodi Shah highlighted the objective of the Lake Conservation Week and stressed on people’s participation in the preservation of water bodies.
He said people should help the Authority in arresting the entry of sewage into the lakes by connecting their structures with the sewage system.
He also called for not dumping any form of solid waste into these lakes.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top