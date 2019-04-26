About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LAWDA holds demolition drive around Chinar Bagh

 Enforcement wing of Lakes and Waterways development in continuation of its demolition drive conducted demolitions in the jurisdiction of Tsuntikul Chinar Bagh downstream of Fakhri-Kashmir Bridge.
LAWDA spokesperson in a statement said, during anti-encroachment drive many illegal structures were demolished except six structures. The demolition drive was held under the supervision of Enforcement Officer Tariq Ahmad, Asstt. Executive Engineer, Neelofar Jan, JE Fayaz Makhdoomi along with Naib Tehsildar Javeed Ahmad and also police contingent from Kothi Bagh police station also assisted in this drive.
Tge spokesperson said most of the sheds were erected by dwellers already rehabilitated by LDA. There was resistance and some people created hurdles in this regard. However enforcement wing of LDA removed them in spite of resistance. People are requested to refrain from raising illegal constructions and encroachments on the Dal Lake. Strict action shall be taken against those found indulging in such activities, the spokesperson added.

