LAWDA holds awareness programs, cleanliness drive

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Monday carried out awareness programs in the peripheral as well as interiors of the lakes as part of the week-long awareness drive. Various schools and colleges were involved in making the people aware about the importance of water bodies in general and Dal-Nageen Lake in particular and the impact of littering in these water bodies.
In a statement, Malik Tariq, Public Relations Officer, JKLAWDA said that during Eid-ul-Azha people living inside the lake as well as on the peripheries had dumped huge quantity of sheep hides, heads and other waste matter in Dal and Nageen Lakes including the backwater channels like Rainawari Channel, Nowpora Channel. Nallah Amir Khanm, Brari Nambal Lagoon which showed how callous the people are towards the environment and health of the water bodies. “LAWDA pressed its men and machinery into service and removed the wastes from the most of the areas of the lake. A few volunteers also joined the campaign and removed quintals of such wastes from the lake body,” Tariq added.
He said the general public is again requested not to litter into the lake.