LAWDA holds anti-encroachment drive

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement wing of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), in the area of Lal Bazar, Bagi Roopsigh and Braine Nishat in which one wooden hut, plinth and one room raised illegally in green belt were demolished.
According to Enforcement Officer at LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigor to remove all illegal structures.
Meanwhile FIRs have been lodged against five tippers for carrying illegal construction material in the LAWDA jurisdiction.
Enforcement officer LAWDA said legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.
People residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction have been directed not to go for any sort of illegal construction. All Tipper and Load carrier owners have also been directed not to carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lake without permission.