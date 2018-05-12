LAWDA, GGHSS Sonwar hold Lake Conservation Week

Srinagar, May 11:
The J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Friday organized Lake Conservation Week in collaboration with Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Sonwar.
Speaking on the occasion, Malik Tariq, Public Relations Officer, LAWDA highlighted the existence of the lake and stressed public participation in its conservation and other water bodies. He said people should help the Authority in arresting the entry of sewage into the lakes by connecting their structures with the sewage system. He also stressed not to litter the solid waste into the lakes. The Lake Conservation week will continue till May 17.
On this occasion Principal of the school, Tahira Hilali said the school is equally concerned about the plight of lakes and water bodies. She said the purpose of the initiative was to create awareness among the locals and to motivate them to come forward for preservation and maintaining the freshness of lakes and other water bodies in the valley.