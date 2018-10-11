LAWDA fails to conduct BOCA meeting, people suffer

No meeting held after May 26 to give building permissions for residential houses
Will hold meeting after ULB polls are over: Secretary LAWDA
No meeting held after May 26 to give building permissions for residential houses
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 10:
Dozens of families from many areas of Srinagar Wednesday threatened to go for illegal constructions as Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has failed to conduct review meeting for the last five months by its Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA).
A group of inhabitants of Miskeen Bagh said that after completing all the formalities to get permission but nothing has been done so far by the department.
They said LAWDA’s Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) has failed to conduct review meeting since May 2018 and accused the authorities for playing double standards with them.
Ali Mohammad, a resident of Lal Bazar said despite getting No Objection Certificates (NOC) from at least nine departments. He alleged that LAWDA is deferring it deliberately to get money.
“If these things continue, we will be compelled to go for illegal constructions in LAWDA’s jurisdiction and nobody can stop us from building our houses,” Ahmad said.
Another local at LAWDA’s Miskeen Bagh office, Hilal Ahmad said his house was damaged in 2017 and now they are living under a threat as they can collapse anytime.
"We are 18 members in the family and are forced to live under continuous threat by the authorities," Hilal said.
“We approached BOCA officials in LAWDA for permission of building our house but they are deferring the meeting dates and give lame excuses. Winter is approaching but no one is concerned what we are going through,” he said.
He said illegal constructions are allowed and legal constructions are delayed.
An official at LAWDA wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that there are around 35-40 families who have completed their formalities.
“These families are from different areas including Saderbal, Nishat, Nigeen, Lal Bazar and Dalgate. The meeting dates were notified three times but due to absence of some officials it was cancelled,” the official added.
He said earlier the LAWDA used to conduct these meetings frequently to avoid inconvenience to people but since last five months no meeting has been conducted.
“In-charge Vice Chairman, Syed Aabid Rasheed visited office only twice and that could also be one of the reasons for delay of BOCA meeting,” the official informed.
Earlier 96th meeting of BOCA was held on May 26 by LAWDA, which was chaired by ex-vice-chairman, Abdul Hafiz Masoodi.
Secretary LAWDA, Sumera Shamim told Rising Kashmir that BOCA meeting was delayed as in-charge Vice Chairman who is also Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar is busy with Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Srinagar.
The Secretary assured that after October 20th, BOCA meeting will be conducted and all files will be reviewed that during the meeting.
She added that LAWDA has been conducting these meetings frequently in the past to avoid inconvenience to people.
irfanahyattoo@gmail.com