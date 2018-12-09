LAWDA demolishes several illegal encroachments in Dal areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Several illegal structures were demolished by Enforcement squad of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) at many areas of summer capital, Srinagar on Saturday.
The demolition drive was conducted in the areas including Choudhary Bagh, Latti Mohalla, Rangparestan, Breine and other adjacent areas of Dal Lake. The construction material was illegally dumped was also seized on the spot in Kani Kach area.
Also at some places, the encroached land of the lake was restored to its actual position by dredging out the portion. The anti-encroachment drive was headed by Enforcement Officer, Tariq Ahmad Wani and accompanied by the police team from Rainawari Police Station.
Further, in Khareshi Mohalla Saderbal, a plinth and third storey was also demolished by the squad. During the drive, there was a stiff resistance from the protesters at the site but the available police team pacified the protesters. Later the anti-encroachment drive was ended smoothly.
Officials appealed people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction, not to go for any sort of illegal constructions inside the prohibited areas. They said their Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions.
Tipper and load carrier owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal, Nigeen Lake without legal permission, the official said adding that violators will be dealt with strictly.