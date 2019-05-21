LAWDA demolishes several illegal constructions around Dal and Tsuntikul

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Tuesday conducted demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing, in Saidakadal Rainawari, Journal Bagh Badamwari, Saidabagh Saidakadal and Tsuntikul Babademb areas.



LAWDA spokesperson in a statement said during anti encroachment drive many illegal structures and tin sheds were demolished.



He said "Most of the encrochares were already rehabilitated by LAWDA but taking undue advantage of strikes they had encroached upon the lake area and were adamant to leave."



"However enforcement wing along with rehabilitation wing and police component from Police station Kothibagh removed them in spite of stiff resistance," the spokesman said.



“The Enforcement wing will continue the demolition of illegal constructions. Moreover the Tipper/Load carried owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lake without permission,” the spokesperson added.