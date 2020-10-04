LAWDA demolishes illegal constructions in Srinagar areas

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

The Enforcement wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Saturday demolished four illegal constructions including single storey, second storey and two plinths here.



The drive was conducted under the supervision of Enforcement Officer along with the team in various areas of the city including Lashkari Mohalla NFR, Kralsangri and Saida Kadal after illegal constructions were carried out taking undue advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown.



Despite heavy resistance followed by stone-pelting incident, the demolition of illegal constructions was carried out and the attack by the locals resulted in injury to various LAWDA officials at Lashkari Mohalla NFR.



Meanwhile, LAWDA shall continue the demolition drive with regard to unauthorized construction and will ensure that no construction without permission is allowed to take place.



Moreover, the Tipper/Load carrier owners have been directed not to carry any type of illegal construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nigeen Lake without proper permission from the concerned agencies.



