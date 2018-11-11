LAWDA demolishes five illegal structures

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Saturday conducted demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing, in many parts of the summer capital.
The official spokesperson said the demolition drive was carried out at Arabal Shalimar, Friends Colony, Wangund, Khawajabagh Teilbal areas during which four structures including two shops were demolished which were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions. The spokesperson said that during the drive there was also resistance from the locals in the areas.
An official at the department said that people residing within the authority’s jurisdiction are directed to refrain from any sort of illegal constructions or encroachments. The official said the Enforcement Wing will continue with demolition of illegal construction.
According to the Enforcement Wing, the truck owners are also directed not to carry construction material in the prohibited areas including Dal and Nigeen Lake without authority’s permission; violators will be dealt with strictly.
Pertinently, it is the second consecutive anti demolition drive in a week time. In the first drive on Tuesday five illegal structures were demolished by the demolition squad.