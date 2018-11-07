LAWDA demolishes 5 illegal structures

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 06:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Tuesday conducted demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing, in Saidakadal Ashaibagh, Hazratbal and Rainawari areas of Srinagar.
During the drive five structures were demolished at Saidabagh Saidaksdal, Haji Mohalla Karam Shah Road, Abi Gurpora Rainawari and Hazratbal.
The structures were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions. However, during the drive, there was also resistance from the locals in the areas.
An official at Enforcement wing said all people residing within the authority’s jurisdiction were directed that not to go for any sort of illegal constructions or encroachments. Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal construction, the official said.
According to Enforcement Wing official the tippers and load carrier owners have been directed not carry construction material in the prohibited areas including Dal and Nigeen Lake areas without authority’s permission. Violators will be dealt strictly, official said.