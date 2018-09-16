LAWDA demolishes 5 illegal structures

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 15
Five illegal structures were demolished by Enforcement wing squad of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority inside Dal Lake on Saturday.
Official sources said the structures were build along shoreline Khonakhan area of Dalgate, the owners have been already allotted houses at Rakhi Arth by government but they were still occupying the land.
Squad also demolished one illegal structure at Nigeen area which was constructed illegally.
On the same day, officials also seized one tipper carrying illegal constructional material. Officials appealed people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction, not to go for any sort of illegal constructions inside the prohibited areas. They said their Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions.
Tipper and load carrier owners are directed not to carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal, Nigeen Lake without legal permission, official said adding that violators will be dealt strictly.