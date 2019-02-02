LAWDA demolishes 4 structures

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 01:
Several illegal structures were demolished by Enforcement wing squad of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) at many areas on Friday.
The demolition drive was conducted in around Dal lake and Nigeen areas of the city.
An official at LAWDA said despite facing tough resistance from people, they demolished 3 illegal tin sheds and wooden frame structure.
He claimed that entire demolition was carried out in absence of the local police who in spite of being informed four days ago did not turn up.
The official said violators are taking advantage of harsh weather had encroached upon part of the lake and raised illegal tin sheds and constructed some shops.
Officials appealed people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction, not to go for any sort of illegal constructions inside the prohibited areas. They said their Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions.
Tipper and load carrier owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal, Nigeen Lake without legal permission, the official said adding that violators will be dealt strictly.