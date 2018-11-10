About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LAWDA demolishes 4 illegal structures on city outskirts

Published at November 10, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Saturday conducted demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing, in Arabal Shalimar, Friends Colony, Wangund, Khawajabagh Teilbal in Srinagar and on the city outskirts.

During the drive four structures including two shops were demolished which were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of Hon’ble High Court directions.

According to Enforcement Wing official there was stiff resistance from the locals of the area especially from women folk but demolition squad continued with the demolition and the raised structures were demolished.

LAWDA also warned people residing within the LDA jurisdiction not to resort to any sort of illegal construction.

